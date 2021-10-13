1 in 4 consumers know what 'value-based care' means, survey says

A recent survey conducted by Dynata for EmblemHealth found that only 1 in 4 American consumers knew what "value-based care" was.

Of those consumers who knew what value-based care was (approximately 250 of about 1,000 surveyed), only a quarter could accurately define it, according to an Oct. 12 news release.

Of respondents familiar with the term, most heard it from a health insurance plan (58 percent), followed by a physician (40 percent) and the media (27 percent).

The term itself drew the closest association with "quality of care" (31 percent), followed by "out-of-pocket costs" (20 percent), according to the survey.

The majority (63 percent) of respondents said physicians and health plans need to work together to communicate about value-based care, according to the survey.

When it came to delivering value, respondents put the onus on physicians first (40 percent), followed by payers (28 percent). About 26 percent said they were responsible for seeking value.