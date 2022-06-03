Vibra Healthcare expands travel nursing, healthcare staffing business

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare has expanded Vibra Travels, its travel nursing and healthcare staffing business.

Vibra Healthcare and its affiliates own, operate and manage more than 45 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 14 states.

Vibra Travels began in January 2021 to exclusively provide staffing for Vibra Healthcare's hospitals.The business is now prepared to serve providers outside of Vibra Healthcare's network.

"We are humbled by the response to Vibra Travels and eager to partner with and serve more healthcare providers like us," Vibra Travels CEO Wayne Mackey, who also serves as chief human resources officer of Vibra Healthcare, said in a June 2 news release.

The business focuses on high-demand healthcare positions, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists.

It is among the latest efforts to help hospitals fill workforce gaps. Hospitals are also offering their own internal travel programs.

