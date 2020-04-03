University of California says it will protect career employees, do best 'to keep people earning a paycheck'

The University of California will not lay off career employees for reasons related to COVID-19 through at least the fiscal year ending on June 30, the university announced.

The commitment — which will affect career employees who work on the university's campuses, administrative offices and clinical settings — came in a letter written April 2 by the university's president, Janet Napolitano, and the 10 UC chancellors.

"We are keenly aware of the health concerns and economic uncertainty weighing on the entire university community," they wrote. "As we face the personal and professional challenges of the day, we are committed to doing all we can to alleviate concerns about income or job stability during this time."

Ms. Napolitano also told the Los Angeles Times she hoped other California employers would make similar commitments to avoid layoffs and keep employees paid.

She and the chancellors said the university is trying to redeploy employees to areas of need and keep as many of them working as possible.

"While there may still be reductions in hours, and in some cases staff, as a part of our typical student and career employee summer staffing and clinical workforce adjustments, we are committed to doing our best to keep people earning a paycheck whenever possible," they added.

Read the full letter here.

More articles on workforce:

Michigan health system to boost temp staff for COVID-19 surge

43,000 healthcare jobs lost in March

Florida hospitals cut healthcare workers' hours

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.