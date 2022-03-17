The 10 revenue cycle positions healthcare leaders need filled most

Listen
Hospital staffing shortages extend further than just clinical healthcare, affecting revenue cycle workers too. Registrars, billing specialists and patient follow-up workers are all in high demand according to a survey released March 17 by healthcare operations provider Akasa.
More than 400 healthcare finance leaders told Akasa which vacancies they need filled the most within the revenue cycle. Here are the 10 top wanted jobs:
- Registrars
- Billing specialists
- Patient follow-up
- Front-office staff
- Central scheduling
- Denial specialists
- Authorization staff
- Claims specialists
- Collections
- Financial counselors