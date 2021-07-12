Texas hospital mandates COVID-19 vaccine, offers $500 incentive

Uvalde (Texas) Memorial Hospital is requiring its 493 employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To date, 97 employees are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated; 26 of these employees have pledged to get the vaccine, the hospital told Becker's July 12.

Employees were notified of the mandate July 7 and have until Aug. 6 to obtain an initial or final dose of the shot of their choice. Uvalde Memorial said staff may apply for medical exemptions or religious objections via a form that it will release July 20.

The hospital is also offering a $500 "compliance award" through Aug. 6 for workers receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. The hospital gave the same financial incentive to employees who had been inoculated, or signed a commitment to get vaccinated by June 30.

Uvalde Memorial is a nonprofit critical access hospital serving five counties.