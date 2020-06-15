Sparrow Health System seeks to fill more than 115 jobs

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System is immediately hiring for more than 115 positions, according to WSYM-TV.

Jobs are full-time and part-time and include positions in environmental services, food and nutrition, pharmacy and security. There are also openings for phlebotomists.

More information about Sparrow job openings is available here.

