Retired healthcare professionals asked to help Texas hospital fight COVID-19

Medical Center Health System in Odessa, Texas, is asking retired nurses and respiratory therapists to help support its full-time staff as coronavirus cases surge in the state, according to WJHL-TV, a CBS/ABC-affiliated TV station.

The hospital is short-staffed, the hospital's Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons told WJHL, prompting the facility to ask licensed acute and critical care nurses, school nurses and respiratory therapists who are retired or have been furloughed to ease the load on the hospital's staff.

Work contracts will last 10 to 12 weeks, and benefits will not be offered, WJHL-TV reports.

"Because of the current situation and growing numbers of COVID, we really are looking for individuals who are still licensed and willing to come back to work and come join our teams," Mr. Timmons told WJHL.

As of 8:07 a.m. CDT, July 15, Texas had reported 284,638 cases and 3,449 deaths, according to The New York Times.

