Premier Health workforce reduction could affect up to 260 jobs

Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health said it is reducing its workforce by about 1 percent to 2 percent amid financial challenges and other industry pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We, like other health systems regionally and nationally, continue to address significant changing industry headwinds and, as a result, financial challenges," the health system shared in a statement. "This industry environment continues to place pressure on our financial resources. COVID-19 has accelerated many of these trends including reimbursement pressures, continued shifts to outpatient sites of care, and the rapid adoption of telehealth in recent months. After careful consideration, we have decided that our transition toward a sustainable future requires an organizational realignment."

Premier Health's realignment will involve elimination of select vacancies, transition of roles where appropriate and the reduction in workforce.

The health system has about 13,000 employees, and the workforce reduction represents around 130 to 260 jobs.

Premier Health said notifications of the workforce reductions began this week and will continue through this year. Affected roles include clinical and support jobs, as well as management and staff positions.

More articles on workforce:

Hours of 69 workers cut in Upstate New York hospital restructuring

865,000 women left the workforce in September, analysis finds

Oregon hospital employees balk at state's internal COVID-19 contact-tracing policy recommendation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.