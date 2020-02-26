New York state health system has nearly 200 job openings

Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Health System seeks to fill nearly 200 jobs at its two hospitals and multidisciplinary physician group, according to USA Herald.

The Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, Schuyler Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Montour Falls, N.Y., and Cayuga Medical Association all have openings.

Most of the opportunities are at the 212-bed medical center, which is hiring for positions including hospital aides, laboratory assistants, nurses, medical technologists and patient services representatives. Schuyler Hospital and the Cayuga Medical Association are also recruiting nurses, among other positions.

To fill the jobs, Cayuga Health System has scheduled a career fair for 4 to 7 p.m. March 4 at the medical center.

More information is available here.

