More than 900 Kaleida Health clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 care roles

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health said more than 900 clinical staff have stepped up to care for COVID-19 patients at its facilities.

The clinical staff includes physicians, nurses and students, who will help ensure the current workforce does not become overwhelmed as cases increase, Kaleida said.

Kaleida has also hired more than 150 people to fill vital roles at the health system including respiratory therapists, respiratory equipment aides, environment services aides, nutritional services workers, registered nurses, home health nurses, physician assistants, certified medical assistants, clinical laboratory assistants and personal care assistants.

As of 1 p.m. EDT April 15, Kaleida hospitals reported 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases in-house, including 37 in the intensive care unit.

