More than 15,000 hotels agree to temporarily house healthcare workers

More than 15,000 hotels have signed up to provide temporary housing for emergency and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Hotel and Lodging Association announced.

The new initiative — "Hospitality for Hope" — will focus on connecting hotels to health agencies to provide the temporary housing, but some hotels may be used as "alternative care sites," such as a place to stay for quarantined people, the association said.

As part of the initiative, the association will create a national database to aid coordination among the federal government, local emergency management and public health agencies.

The number of hotels signed up for the initiative, by state, is available here.

