More states seek federal waivers for rural hospitals on COVID-19 vaccination mandate

The governors of West Virginia and Virginia have joined together to urge the Biden administration to grant a limited waiver of its COVID-19 vaccination requirement at rural or state-run healthcare facilities.

In a Jan. 31 joint letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice cited severe staffing shortages.

"We recognize the legal process has left this interim rule in place. However, rural and state healthcare facilities in our states are facing an urgent staffing crisis that we believe necessitates relief from the rule," the governors wrote.

The CMS rule, which the Supreme Court upheld Jan. 13, requires healthcare facilities to establish a policy ensuring eligible workers are fully vaccinated, with exemptions allowed based on religious beliefs or recognized medical conditions.

But Mr. Youngkin and Mr. Justice said they are concerned about the long-term effects on healthcare quality, particularly for residents in rural areas, if thousands of healthcare professionals are no longer allowed to work because of the rule.

They requested that CMS provide a limited waiver to the mandate for rural and state-run facilities that are "in a state of crisis," which could include flexibility on enforcement or a delay of the rule.

In a statement shared with Becker's, a CMS spokesperson said the agency received the letter and will respond directly to Mr. Youngkin and Mr. Justice.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is also calling on the Biden administration to allow exemptions for rural hospitals to the federal mandate.