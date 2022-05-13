Michigan grants full practice authority for CRNAs

Michigan is the 20th state to allow certified registered nurse anesthetists to practice without physician supervision after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law granting full practice authority for those providers, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

"Removing barriers to CRNA practice allows Michigan hospitals to select the anesthesia delivery model that maximizes their workforce and increases access to safe, affordable care for all patients," former Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists President Toni Schmittling, CRNA, said in a May 10 news release. "By signing this important legislation, Michigan recognizes that CRNAs are qualified to make decisions regarding all aspects of anesthesia care based on their education, licensure, and certification."

Michigan is the latest state to opt out from federal regulations that require physician supervision of CRNAs.

Nineteen states and Guam have also opted out. The other states that have opted out are Arizona, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, Idaho, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Kansas, North Dakota, Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Montana, South Dakota, Wisconsin, California, Colorado and Kentucky, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.