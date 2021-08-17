Job postings requiring vaccination jump 90% in a month: 4 takeaways

U.S. companies, including those in software development, marketing, education and sales sectors, are increasingly including vaccination requirements in job postings, according to Indeed.

AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab, reported this finding, among others, Aug. 12. Read more about the methodology here.

Four takeaways from the report:

1. In the seven days ending Aug. 7, the share of job postings on Indeed requiring COVID-19 vaccination per million postings was 34 percent higher compared to a month earlier.

2. As of Aug. 7, the share of job postings on Indeed requiring vaccination but not necessarily explicitly specifying COVID-19 per million postings was 90 percent higher compared to a month earlier.

3. The share of software development postings on Indeed requiring vaccination per million postings climbed more than 10,000 percent in July from February.

4. In marketing, the share of postings on Indeed requiring vaccination per million postings climbed from 9.9 in February to 1,109.6 in July.