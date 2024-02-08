HCA employee emergency fund surpasses $100M in grants

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's charity program that provides emergency funds to employees facing hardships has surpassed $100 million in grants awarded since its founding in 2005.

The program, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, awards money to employees facing hardships that arise due to illness, injury, natural disasters or other difficult situations, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the health system.

In 2023, more than $11.4 million in assistance was distributed to help more than 3,700 HCA employees, according to the release.