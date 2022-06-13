Employment for 25 healthcare jobs

Employment differs considerably among healthcare occupations.
Here is the U.S. employment in 25 healthcare occupations, presented in descending order. Employment estimates are based on the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
1. Registered nurses: 3,047,530
2. Nursing assistants: 1,314,830
3. Medical assistants: 727,760
4. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses: 641,240
5. Pharmacists: 312,550
6. Nurse practitioners: 234,690
7. Physical therapists: 225,350
8. Respiratory therapists: 133,410
9. Physician assistants: 132,940
10. Occupational therapists: 127,830
11. Surgical technologists: 109,060
12. Family medicine physicians: 102,930
13. Dieticians and nutritionists: 66,690
14. General internal medicine physicians: 58,260
15. Nurse anesthetists: 43,950
16. Optometrists: 38,720
17. Emergency medicine physicians: 36,180
18. Anesthesiologists: 31,130
19. OB-GYNs: 21,570
20. Cardiologists: 18,610
21. Radiation therapists: 16,050
22. Dermatologists: 9,230
23. Podiatrists: 8,840
24. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons: 5,330
25. Orthodontists: 5,140