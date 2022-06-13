Employment for 25 healthcare jobs

Employment differs considerably among healthcare occupations.

Here is the U.S. employment in 25 healthcare occupations, presented in descending order. Employment estimates are based on the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Registered nurses: 3,047,530

2. Nursing assistants: 1,314,830

3. Medical assistants: 727,760

4. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses: 641,240

5. Pharmacists: 312,550

6. Nurse practitioners: 234,690

7. Physical therapists: 225,350

8. Respiratory therapists: 133,410

9. Physician assistants: 132,940

10. Occupational therapists: 127,830

11. Surgical technologists: 109,060

12. Family medicine physicians: 102,930

13. Dieticians and nutritionists: 66,690

14. General internal medicine physicians: 58,260

15. Nurse anesthetists: 43,950

16. Optometrists: 38,720

17. Emergency medicine physicians: 36,180

18. Anesthesiologists: 31,130

19. OB-GYNs: 21,570

20. Cardiologists: 18,610

21. Radiation therapists: 16,050

22. Dermatologists: 9,230

23. Podiatrists: 8,840

24. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons: 5,330

25. Orthodontists: 5,140