Could Gen Z end middle management?

Gen Z's lack of interest in middle management positions might eventually dissolve the tier entirely, Business Insider reported Dec. 5.

Only 31% of managers report being engaged at work, and 55% are actively seeking a new job, according to a spring poll from Gallup. Gen Zers — known to prioritize work-life balance through trends like quiet quitting — are viewing their visibly stressed millennial middle managers as a "cautionary tale," per the publication.

Vivian Lynn, a marketing manager at Amazon, felt discouraged from middle management roles after seeing many leaders stuck in the same positions for half a decade. The roles have come to reflect career stagnancy for many Gen Zers like herself, she told Business Insider.

"You look up to the people who are managing you or just your mentors, and I feel like the juice is not worth the squeeze," she said. "Especially in corporate America."

Michelle King, the former director of diversity and inclusion at Netflix, agreed. Gen Zers look at their managers and think, "I don't aspire to be that," she told the publication.

Middle managers have become a scapegoat for both the employees they manage and the senior leaders that manage them, according to Business Insider; however, they do not reap the compensation or authority that their higher-ups do.

Young workers recognize this, and might wait for more senior titles to become available before seeking a promotion — if they seek one at all. A recent survey from Visier, a people analytics and workplace planning platform, found that only 38% of workers are interested in becoming people managers at their current organization.

The definition of ambition is shifting, and is no longer tied to upward career progression — a revolution fueled partially by Gen Z's disinterest in the corporate ladder, and partially by employers' hesitancy to hand out pay raises and promotions. Younger workers are less likely to put themselves in high-pressure situations for little to no tangible reward, according to Business Insider, and some are even turning to entrepreneurship for more control over their schedules, contributions and career trajectories.

"The problem with traditional middle management is that it's just a waiting room for what most people hope will be an even higher C-suite position," Ben Voyer, PhD, a professor at ESCP Business School in Paris and founder of the Gen Z Observatory, told the publication.

"Middle management is when you start having the burden of managing people, but you don't really have the big reward," he continued. "So in terms of working out whether it's worth it, this is where a lot of Gen Z would rather be directly at the top."