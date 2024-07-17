Colorado's plan to tackle the physician shortage

Denver-based Lowry Family Health Center received a practice-based health education grant for its international physicians program, which aims to alleviate the physician shortage across the state.

The Colorado Works for International Physicians program trains international medical degree-holders to practice in the U.S., according to a July 16 news release from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who recently met with physicians in the program.

International medical graduates with MD-equivalent degrees in the clinical readiness program train at Denver Health for nine months, gaining experience through inpatient and outpatient clinical rotations, lectures and residency interview preparation.

There is a high demand for healthcare professionals in Colorado, with 123 areas facing shortages and a "projected deficit of 3,000 physicians by 2030," the release said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has awarded more than $18.8 million to fund 23 programs across the state.