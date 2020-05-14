6 OSHA tips to protect nursing home, long-term care facility workers from COVID-19
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued an alert May 14 providing tips on how to help protect nursing home and long-term care facility workers from exposure to COVID-19.
Here are six tips from the OSHA alert:
1. Stagger employee breaks.
2. Update resident visitation policies based on the latest CDC guidance.
3. Ask visitors to notify the facility if they experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within two weeks of their visit.
4. Encourage sick workers to stay home.
5. Show workers how to protect residents and themselves from exposure to COVID-19.
6. Regularly screen residents and workers for symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
Read all of OSHA's tips here.
