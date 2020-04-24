20 hospitals where workers protested about protective gear

In April, healthcare workers at several sites protested about personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, but one compiled by the Becker's editorial team.

1. Nurses from University Hospital & Medical Center in Tamarac, Fla., protested April 23 over what they say is insufficient personal protective equipment, according to TV station WPLG.

2. Northwest Medical Center nurses and medical professionals protested April 23 in front of the Margate, Fla.-based hospital over what they consider inadequate personal protective equipment, according to TV station WPLG.

3. On April 22, nurses and other professionals from Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami protested over what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment, according to TV station WPLG.

4. Employees from Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Fla., and members of a state healthcare workers union on April 23 called for better personal protective equipment, according to The Palm Beach Post.

5. Providence Saint John's Health Center is providing N95 masks to workers who care for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases after nurses protested April 11 against the Santa Monica, Calif.-based hospital's infection control practices.

6. Registered nurses in seven states protested the week of April 3 at 15 HCA Healthcare hospitals over what they say is a lack of COVID-19 preparedness.

More articles on workforce:

Envision deploys, reassigns more than 500 clinicians to fight coronavirus

US releases COVID-19 healthcare workforce toolkit

7 Medical City Healthcare hospitals open mini grocery stores for workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.