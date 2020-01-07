Supreme Court calls on ACA opponents to respond this week

The U.S. Supreme Court is asking Republican-led states involved in an ACA lawsuit to respond to a motion filed by Democratic-led states that seeks a hearing for the case in the high court, The Hill reports.

The motion, filed last week by Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia, seeks expedited review of a federal appeals court decision that found the ACA's individual mandate unconstitutional. The Supreme Court wants the plaintiffs in the case —the Republican-led states and the Trump administration — to respond to the motion by Jan. 10, according to The Hill.

The Supreme Court has not indicated if it will hear the case.

