Shooting victim allegedly discharged from Florida hospital with no X-ray, bullet still in skull

A gunshot wound victim claims Miami-based Jackson Memorial South Medical Center discharged her without performing an X-ray, ultimately failing to remove a bullet from her head, ABC affiliate WPLG reports.

Shakena Jefferson, 42, was taken to Jackson Memorial after being hit by a stray bullet while outside her home. She was sent home without an X-ray and experienced pain in the back of her head for days after, Ms. Jefferson's wife, Janet Medley, told WPLG.

Ms. Medley took Ms. Jefferson to Miami-based Baptist Hospital, where physicians performed an X-ray and found a bullet in her head. Ms. Jefferson underwent emergency surgery to remove the bullet, Ms. Medley told WPLG.

Becker's reached out to Jackson Memorial South Medical Center for comment, but did not hear back before the time of publication.

