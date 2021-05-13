Mississippi next Medicaid expansion target for advocacy groups

Mississippi is the latest target for Medicaid expansion, according to Forbes.

Advocacy groups including the Mississippi NAACP, the Mississippi Hospital Association and the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund announced May 11 the "Yes on 76" campaign to place Medicaid expansion on the state's November 2022 election ballot.

The supporters are working with The Fairness Project, an organization that has already implemented multiple ballot initiatives to expand Medicaid across the country.

The campaign's supporters said Medicaid expansion would provide 200,000 Mississippi residents with access to coverage and save the state over $800 million in the first two years, the article said.

According to the Mississippi Hospital Association, the state's hospitals spent over $600 million on uncompensated care in 2019.

Other states that have expanded Medicaid in the last few years are Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Idaho, Utah and Maine, the article said.

