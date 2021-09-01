Lab tech company unveils testing system that could set a new benchmark

Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based Becton, Dickinson and Co., a medical technology company, launched a fully automated infectious disease testing system, the company announced Aug. 25.

The new system, now approved by the FDA, uses robotics and software algorithms to speed up the testing process and can provide six to eight hours of uninterrupted processing — which would normally require multiple lab technician interactions.

The BD COR System will initially be available with the BD Onclarity HPV Assay and can be used by the high-throughput labs that process most cervical cancer screening specimens in the U.S.