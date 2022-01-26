Webinar: Saving Time and Money with Virtual Care

eVisit works with some of the largest health systems to build world-class Virtual Care programs. One of its standout partners is Concentra, the industry leader in providing care for work-related injuries and illnesses.

Concentra selected eVisit last year to power its Concentra Telemed service offering. This program runs 24/7, 365 days a year, so it’s no surprise that the Concentra team has some valuable insights when it comes to Virtual Care.

That is why eVisit’s VP of Customer Success, Justin Miller, sat down with Concentra’s VP of Telemedicine, Ann Schnure, to talk about how they are using Virtual Care to drive efficiency in a webinar conversation hosted by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Key callouts from Ann:

After partnering with eVisit, Concentra reduced staff time committed to administrative tasks by 20%.

Previously, Concentra used multiple programs to manage patient scheduling and navigation across service lines. But with eVisit’s end-to-end platform, all these workflows now live in one place.

The business intelligence Concentra receives through eVisit allows the company to act on data and make more informed planning decisions that ultimately drive revenue.

Here are some additional takeaways from the webinar:

One of the most important qualities of a Virtual Care partner? Configurability.

Concentra uses eVisit to integrate their claims, EHRs, and practice management system into one platform. This has made a major difference for streamlining Virtual Care workflows.

How is Concentra using Virtual Care to save time and use staff bandwidth more efficiently?

Concentra is using eVisit for administrative tasks like scheduling, managing virtual waiting rooms, and ordering prescriptions; they’ve been able to serve high patient volumes with less staff bandwidth. For example, Ann’s own workflows have dropped from 40+ mouse clicks to fewer than ten. And while all this streamlining has taken place at Concentra, their patients report high satisfaction with virtual visits and feel happy with the level of attention they receive from providers.

eVisit allows health systems like Concentra to acquire more patients and tighten up operations, all while keeping patients happy with in-person visits or Virtual Care.

Another big game changer is data collection. All care interactions involve gathering information. In fact, Concentra handles one in four workplace injury patients in the U.S. That means managing millions of datapoints about patients and providers from across the country every day.

The company uses eVisit’s platform to gain key business insights, including what departments patients are seeing, first time injuries compared to repeats, and how many cancellations or no-shows are likely in each day.

The live eVisit dashboard provides real time visibility, such as seeing who is in the waiting room, what their appointment is for, and how long they’ve been in the queue. This allows the team to adjust both scheduling and staffing models.

Having data from the eVisit platform allows health administrators to make more informed decisions and ultimately drive more profitable care. eVisit is intended to streamline workflows and enable staff to dedicate their valuable time more effectively while making customer’s lives easier.





Learn more about eVisit’s partnership with Concentra by watching the webinar with Ann and Justin here.