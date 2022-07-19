The best telehealth companies, per Healthline

Sesame Care has been rated the best overall telehealth company for 2022 by Healthline, with Amwell and Teladoc also receiving accolades in different categories
Healthline ranked various telehealth companies by looking at their customer reviews, diversity and quality of services provided, pricing options and flexibility and accessibility.
Here are their ratings across 10 categories:
Sesame Care: Best overall
PlushCare: Most affordable telemedicine company
Teladoc: Best telemedicine company for nonurgent medical care
MeMD: Best telemedicine company for fast, straightforward service
HealthTap: Best telemedicine company for consistent care provider
Amwell: Best telemedicine company for general medical care
MDLive: Best comprehensive telemedicine company
Doctor on Demand: Best platform for choosing doctors
LiveHealth Online: Best telemedicine company for custom treatment plans
Virtuwell: Best telemedicine company for quick response time