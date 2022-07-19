The best telehealth companies, per Healthline

Sesame Care has been rated the best overall telehealth company for 2022 by Healthline, with Amwell and Teladoc also receiving accolades in different categories

Healthline ranked various telehealth companies by looking at their customer reviews, diversity and quality of services provided, pricing options and flexibility and accessibility.

Here are their ratings across 10 categories:





Sesame Care: Best overall

PlushCare: Most affordable telemedicine company

Teladoc: Best telemedicine company for nonurgent medical care

MeMD: Best telemedicine company for fast, straightforward service

HealthTap: Best telemedicine company for consistent care provider

Amwell: Best telemedicine company for general medical care

MDLive: Best comprehensive telemedicine company

Doctor on Demand: Best platform for choosing doctors

LiveHealth Online: Best telemedicine company for custom treatment plans

Virtuwell: Best telemedicine company for quick response time