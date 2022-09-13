Teladoc names new chief health equity officer

Teladoc named Saranya Loehrer, MD, as chief health equity officer.

In her new role, Dr. Loehrer will direct the company's health equity strategy, aiming to make Teladoc's care offerings available in more languages, hire racially and ethnically diverse providers and coaches and expand the amount of demographic and ethnographic data Teladoc collects, so that it can better identify and address health disparities, the company said in a LinkedIn post Sept. 12.

Prior to her role at Teladoc, Dr. Loehrer worked at the nonprofit Institute for Healthcare Improvement where she provided guidance to leadership and supported its learning networks focused on health equity.