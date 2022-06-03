Many agencies not ready for 988 suicide hotline rollout

Many state and local government agencies are unprepared for the debut of the 988 suicide hotline, a Rand Corp. report found. The number is set to launch July 16.

Rand's survey features responses from 180 officials representing 23 states and more than a third of the U.S. population. Some findings:

1. Only about half of respondents reported that their agency had been involved in developing a strategic mental health response plan in anticipation of the new number.

2. Fewer than 1 in 6 respondents said their agency had a budget to fund 988 operations.

3. Fewer than half of the jurisdictions had a short-term crisis stabilization program for mental health.

4. Only about a quarter of respondents had mental health urgent care units.

5. Sixty percent of respondents reported a shortage of mental health crisis beds.

6. Less than half of respondents were confident that their local mental health emergency hotline or call center was part of the 988 Lifeline network.

7. Of the jurisdictions with mental health emergency hotlines, 78 percent said they were collaborating with law enforcement or had crisis intervention or similar training for law enforcement officials.