Telehealth provider Amwell has named Mark Hirschhorn CFO, effective Oct. 21.

Mr. Hirschhorn most recently served as CEO of TapestryHealth, according to an Oct. 15 Amwell news release. He previously served as CFO and COO at Teladoc Health and as president and COO at Talkspace.

He is succeeding Robert Shepardson, who has served as CFO since 2021, according to the release.