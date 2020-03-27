5 tips for hospitals to enhance telehealth services

As health systems and hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, the transition to virtual care platforms makes sense.

Here are five tips for hospitals to enhance their telehealth services, according to the American Medical Association.

1. Determine the criteria for what is appropriate for a telehealth visit. It can be helpful to have patients fill out a questionnaire before they are virtually connected to a provider.

2. Hospitals must decide when telehealth visits can be accessed by patients, such as throughout the day or for a set block of time.

3. Designate a space for physicians to accommodate telehealth visits. This can be an exam room or other quiet spaces. These areas should be set up with the appropriate technology and equipment to support the virtual visit.

4. Physicians must still document the visits, and preferably within the existing EHR at the hospital. This keeps patients’ medical records together.

5. Make an announcement to patients that telehealth services are now being offered.

