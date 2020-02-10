Utilize data storytelling to encourage new initiatives in your facility

When it comes to supply chain initiatives in the OR and other procedural areas, a cost savings story alone without an evidence-based approach is unlikely to earn the support of clinicians.

That’s why it’s vital to link such initiatives to data and support your story with facts and figures. For example, RFID and other leading technologies are being used to collect product usage data by clinician, procedure, patient and outcome. Equally as important, cloud-based analytics and dashboards are helping clinicians understand (and buy into) the reality that product standardization can improve efficiency, driving down the total costs without compromising care.1

