Top 5 supply chain stories in March
Below are five of the top supply chain stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in March, beginning with the most popular:
- MultiCare orders reuse of disposable face masks amid coronavirus shortage
MultiCare Health System, based in Tacoma, Wash., is reusing face masks intended for a single use because it is running out of supplies.
- With 8 COVID-19 patients, Memorial Sloan Kettering has a week's supply of face masks
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City had eight cases of COVID-19 and just a week's supply of face masks as of March 13.
- Hospital staffs turning to handmade protective gear amid coronavirus shortages
Staff at Providence St. Joseph Health in Renton, Wash., have been making protective medical gear out of office supplies to deal with a shortage of equipment.
- New York governor pleads for ventilators: They're 'what missiles were to WWII'
In a March 20 address, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told healthcare facilities the state would buy any ventilators they are not using.
- Supplier charging $7 for face masks that typically cost 58 cents, hospital CEO says
Scott Steiner, CEO of the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Ga., said a supplier was charging $7 for N95 face masks, which usually cost 58 cents apiece.
More articles on supply chain:
Hospitals airlifting supplies from other countries amid severe shortages
GPOs will save the healthcare industry $456B in the next decade, study finds
Trump: Some hospitals and healthcare workers are 'hoarding equipment, including ventilators'
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.