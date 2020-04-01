Top 5 supply chain stories in March

Below are five of the top supply chain stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in March, beginning with the most popular:

Hospitals airlifting supplies from other countries amid severe shortages

GPOs will save the healthcare industry $456B in the next decade, study finds

Trump: Some hospitals and healthcare workers are 'hoarding equipment, including ventilators'

