Top 5 supply chain stories in December

Below are five of the top supply chain stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in December, beginning with the most popular:

1. Kentucky hospital supply manager charged with stealing supplies, selling them online

A supply manager at a Kentucky hospital was charged Dec. 17 with stealing medical supplies from the hospital and selling them online.

2. Common hospital device could be a terror threat, LA Times reports

Many hospitals still use a device that experts say poses a major threat to public safety, particularly if it gets into the hands of a terrorist.

3. Walgreens, Kroger form GPO

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Kroger said Dec. 10 they are forming a new group purchasing organization called the Retail Procurement Alliance.

4. J&J now sole owner of Verb Surgical after buying out Verily

Johnson & Johnson is now the sole owner of Verb Surgical, a devicemaker it created in collaboration with Verily in 2015.

5. Dexcom was 'ill-equipped' to inform customers of diabetes monitor outage, CTO says

Dexcom's chief technology officer told CNBC the company knew its continuous blood sugar monitors — used by diabetic patients to track their blood sugar levels — weren't sending users alerts right away when the company experienced a service outage over the weekend, but was "ill-equipped" to alert users.

