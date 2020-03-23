Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Three best practices for a clinically integrated supply chain

Here are three best practices to create an environment of collaboration among supply chain professionals, clinicians, and senior leadership:

Commit to a culture change: The first step is to invite everyone to the table with the mutual goal of delivering quality care more efficiently and at a lower cost. Senior leadership should set an example by supporting and facilitating cross-functional discussion. Use data to support decision making: One strategy to improve engagement and compliance is to present clinicians with evidence-based data. Sharing data can lead to more informed decision-making regarding standardization and empower clinicians to help monitor their own product usage and compliance. Educate clinicians: Drive the need for formulary compliance over physician preference. The clinicians in your facility may be unaware of the cost of the products they use every day, so make sure to educate and inform them on ways to drive value-based purchasing decisions.

