San Francisco, Alameda counties cut ties with Verily for COVID-19 testing

San Francisco and Alameda counties in California have cut ties with Verily's testing sites, citing concerns about patients' data privacy and that the test sites were only benefittng higher-income neighborhoods, Kaiser Health News reported.

Verily, Google's life sciences sister company, contracts with major testing companies such as Quest Diagnostics to provide test kits and do lab work, while Verily provides a digital platform for people to be screened for testing, schedule appointments and check their test results.

In March, California signed a multimillion dollar contract with Verily to expand COVID-19 testing in the state's impoverished and underserved communities. But San Francisco and Alameda counties, two of the state's most populous, have cut ties with Verily, according to Kaiser Health News.

In June, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other members of Alameda county’s COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force sent a letter to California Secretary of Health Mark Ghaly about their concerns with Verily's protocols. Their complaints included that people signing up for testing through Verily had to do so online using gmail accounts, and the signups were only offered in English or Spanish. Participants also had to give sensitive information, such as their home address, and that data could be exposed to third-party users.

A Verily spokesperson told Kaiser Health News that the program requires users to register with their gmail accounts because Google’s authentication procedures safeguard sensitive data and protect "against unknown individuals sending or receiving information with serious consequences for health or well-being."

Alameda County testing director Dr. Jocelyn Freeman Garrick told Kaiser Health News that while the Verily sites helped the county reach its testing goals in terms of raw numbers, the sites were phased out because tests were taking a week or more for results and because the tests weren't reaching the residents most in need.

