Minnesota system taps physical material supplier

In a new partnership, Minneapolis-based Allina Health recently chose Elmhurst, Ill.-based MedSpeed to supply physical materials including pharmaceuticals and specimens.

MedSpeed now provides last-mile movement of physical materials for Allina's 12-hospital system.

"Each day, medical couriers play a critical role in health care delivery," Sarah Charai, system director of Allina Health's supply chain operations, said in a May 18 statement. "For example, a patient's diagnosis relies on a specimen safely getting to the right place in a timely manner. MedSpeed is a proven leader in healthcare logistics with a committed team of experienced employees."