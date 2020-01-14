Livongo to add data from Dexcom diabetes monitors into its system

Digital health company Livongo struck a deal with Dexcom to integrate the devicemaker's continuous glucose monitors into Livongo's system, according to STAT.

Livongo uses data to help people manage chronic conditions. It provides services for diabetes, hypertension, weight management and behavioral health. It works by collecting data from its users and giving tailored health tips based on that data.

For its diabetes patients, Livongo will now be able to use data from Dexcom's continuous glucose monitors to send personalized health tips. Dexcom's device reads a patient's blood glucose level every five minutes, offering 288 data points per patient per day that Livongo can use to offer more relevant advice, STAT reported.

The deal with Dexcom gives Livongo a much larger set of data for its diabetes patients, as it currently only gets blood sugar data a handful of times using its own device.

Livongo won't supply Dexcom's monitors to its users, so only people who already use Dexcom's monitor will be able to participate.

