Facebook, eBay ban face mask sales to deter coronavirus price-gouging

Both eBay and Facebook are banning sales of protective face masks because of price-gouging in their marketplaces.

As people stock up on items during the coronavirus outbreak, online marketplaces have seen numerous listings for products like face masks and hand sanitizer with steeply inflated prices.

Because many listings were potentially violating price-gouging laws, eBay decided to block new listings of N95 and N100 face masks, hand sanitizer/gel and disinfecting wipes in the U.S.

Facebook said it is temporarily banning advertisements and commerce listings for medical face masks over fears that people were "trying to exploit this public health emergency."

The CDC has said it doesn't recommend people who aren't sick wear face masks. A shortage of masks could put healthcare workers at risk, as they use them to avoid spreading airborne viruses through hospitals and other medical facilities.

