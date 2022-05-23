5 stories on the contrast dye shortage 

Here are five recent stories Becker's has covered on the contrast dye shortage affecting healthcare systems nationwide:

1. The GE Healthcare contrast dye shortage resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China has experts concerned about supplies in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported May 19.

2. Cleveland-based University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute recently became the first to report using cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging on a minimally invasive procedure amid the imaging dye shortage.

3. A national shortage of contrast media is hindering hospital and health systems' ability to care for patients, and what's available should be distributed based on need, the American Hospital Association said in a May 16 letter to GE Healthcare.

4. A shortage of a key ingredient used for imaging services is forcing physicians to ration medical scans for only the most crucial cases, a challenge that will likely continue for the next six to eight weeks until supplies are replenished, The Washington Post reported May 11.

5. Healthcare facilities across the globe are seeing shortages of chemicals used in imaging services as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China.