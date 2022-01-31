4 updates on monoclonal antibody treatments in the US 

Updates on COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies in the U.S. include FDA guidance on effectiveness and rationing of treatments amid shortages.

Here are four updates on monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. reported by Becker's since Jan. 6:

1. The FDA removed two monoclonal antibody therapies from the list of COVID-19 treatments due to their ineffectiveness against the omicron variant, the agency said Jan. 24.

2. The monoclonal antibody therapies made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which the omicron coronavirus variant has essentially rendered useless, were still in high use in 12 states, Kaiser Health News reported Jan. 21.

3. The federal government resumed shipping all three COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments to systems across the U.S. despite evidence two of the three may be ineffective in treating omicron, The Washington Post reported Jan. 9.

4. Supply shortages and surging COVID-19 cases prompted health systems across the country to ration treatments, The New York Times reported Jan. 6.