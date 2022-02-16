3M sees mask demand, sales growth slowing 

The demand for masks has slowed as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, leading manufacturer 3M to see a likely reduction in growth by 2 percentage points this year, The Wall Street Journal reported this week.

After accounting for lower mask uptake, the company estimated sales will grow by 2 percent to 5 percent organically this year.

Other companies have also seen demand for COVID-19-related products decline recently. Honeywell International, another mask maker, told the Journal in the Feb. 14 article that  lower sales contributed to a 3 percent drop in companywide revenue in the three months through December. The projected revenue for Honeywell will decrease by about a percentage point this year, the Journal reported.

 

