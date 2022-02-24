10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a supply chain technician.

2. Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, N.H.) is seeking a supply chain management technician.

3. Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose, Calif.) is seeking a supply chain technician.

4. HCA Healthcare (St. Louis, Mo.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

5. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a supply chain technician.

6. NYU Langone Health (New York) is seeking a clinical supply chain associate.

7. OhioHealth (Mansfield) is seeking a supply chain technician.

8. Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) is seeking a manager of business operations.

9. Rush Medical Center (Chicago) is seeking a supply chain technician.

10. Trinity Health (Berwyn, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain technician.