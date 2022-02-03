10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

- Small
Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
1. Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, NH) is seeking a supply chain management technician.
2. HCA Healthcare (Atlanta) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.
3. KPMG US (Philadelphia) is seeking a manager of supply chain consulting.
4. Loyola Medicine (Berwyn, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain technician.
5. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) is seeking a supply chain logistics manager.
6. Medline Industries (Fairfax, Va.) is seeking a medical supply chain clerk.
7. NYU Langone Health (New York) is seeking a clinical supply chain associate.
8. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.
9. Trinity Health (Berwyn, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain technician.
10. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) is seeking a supply chain technician.