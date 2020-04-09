10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain contract-pricing specialist.



Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago seeks a senior director of supply chain management.



Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain product analyst.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.



Lehigh Valley Hospital and Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply coordinator.



Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.) seeks a sourcing specialist.



Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a supply coordinator.



WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

