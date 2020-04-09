10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain contract-pricing specialist.
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago seeks a senior director of supply chain management.
- Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain product analyst.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Lehigh Valley Hospital and Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply coordinator.
- Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.) seeks a sourcing specialist.
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a supply coordinator.
- WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
More articles on supply chain:
Ventilators in critical shortage in New York City: 3 updates
Washington state to return 400+ ventilators to national stockpile
Trump: US will buy 166.5M masks from 3M over next 3 months
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.