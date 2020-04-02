10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- BJC Healthcare (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain director.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain product analyst.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a supply chain director.
- NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.
- Northwestern Memorial Healthcare (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland (Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
