10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. BJC Healthcare (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain director.
     
  2. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain product analyst.

  3. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.

  4. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a supply chain director.

  5. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.

  6. Northwestern Memorial Healthcare (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  8. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland (Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  9. Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.

  10. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

