10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

BJC Healthcare (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain director.

Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain product analyst.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.



Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a supply chain director.



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.



Northwestern Memorial Healthcare (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.



St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.



UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland (Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.



Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

