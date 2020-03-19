10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Advent Health (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain operations analyst

  2. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.

  3. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a supply chain technician.

  4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a supply chain operations director.

  5. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain data specialist.

  6. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.

  7. Mount Nittany Health (State College, Penn.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  8. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) seeks a supply chain administrator.

  9. Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  10. Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain manager.

More articles on supply chain:
With 8 COVID-19 patients, Memorial Sloan Kettering has a week's supply of face masks
MultiCare orders reuse of disposable face masks amid coronavirus shortage
Amazon to hire 100,000 employees to meet demands during COVID-19 outbreak

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Perspectives

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers