Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Advent Health (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain operations analyst



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.



Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a supply chain technician.



HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a supply chain operations director.



HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain data specialist.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.



Mount Nittany Health (State College, Penn.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) seeks a supply chain administrator.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain manager.

