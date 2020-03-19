10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Advent Health (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain operations analyst
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a supply chain operations director.
- HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain data specialist.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.
- Mount Nittany Health (State College, Penn.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) seeks a supply chain administrator.
- Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain manager.
