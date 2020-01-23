10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Allina Health (Minneapolis) seeks a director of supply chain operations.
- Cleveland Clinic seeks a supply chain inventory specialist.
- Crozer-Keystone Health System (Springfield, Pa.) seeks a vice president of supply chain operations.
- Inspira Health Network (Vineland, N.J.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant manager of supply chain.
- MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Lumberton, N.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
