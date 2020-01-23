10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Allina Health (Minneapolis) seeks a director of supply chain operations.



Cleveland Clinic seeks a supply chain inventory specialist.



Crozer-Keystone Health System (Springfield, Pa.) seeks a vice president of supply chain operations.



Inspira Health Network (Vineland, N.J.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant manager of supply chain.



MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.



Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Lumberton, N.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

More articles on supply chain:

5 predictions for the medical device industry in 2020

EPA backs down on ethylene oxide queries after FDA marks turf

ResMed to pay US $37.5M to settle kickback allegations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.