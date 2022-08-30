Yale-affiliated initiative zeroes in on local needs

A new initiative in New Haven, Conn., plans to unite leaders from community organizations and state and local governments with Yale-affiliated university, hospital and health system faculty to address healthcare needs in the area.

The Community Health Equity Accelerator, or CHEA, will prioritize community health through three 18-month cycles, according to an Aug. 30 article on the Yale School of Medicine website.

During each brief cycle, the coalition will identify a new health equity issue and launch an intervention; Yale's article calls this a "flourish or fail fast" model. Because the issues require urgent attention, any approach that does not yield positive results will end, according to the article.

At its first meeting in July, CHEA opted to focus its first cycle on pediatric asthma.