WellSpan Health's long-term population health strategy

As the newly-appointed chief population health officer at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health, Timothy Switaj, MD, is focused on developing a long-term strategy rooted in value-based care.

The strategy's three main priorities are integrating population health across all service lines, operationalizing data capabilities and supporting primary care providers on panel management.

"One of our first priorities is to determine how we can engage on a regular cadence and drive population health work across all of our different service lines and our hospital entities, because there's work to be done in the hospitals as well," Dr. Switaj told Becker's.

By aligning these efforts, Dr. Switaj hopes to create a more cohesive, systemwide approach that reduces unnecessary emergency department visits and hospitalizations, while improving patient access to care.

Another significant priority is operationalizing data analytics capabilities. Over the past several months, WellSpan has undergone significant changes in its data infrastructure, resulting in what Dr. Switaj calls "unprecedented data capabilities." These improvements have allowed the system to pinpoint key areas for targeted improvement.

"Now, our work is, how do we operationalize that?" Dr. Switaj asked. "How do we take that data, work with the service lines and entities and create actual operational tactics to drive change and improvement?"

The third priority focuses on equipping primary care teams with the tools they need to manage patient panels more efficiently. With a growing patient population and limited provider workforce, Dr. Switaj envisions a fundamental shift in how primary care is delivered.

He described building a "toolkit" with real-time recommendations based on national guidelines for visit frequency, lab testing and population risk segmentation to prioritize resources for those with the highest needs.

"How do we successfully risk segment the population to identify who we need to provide full resources toward to help them be healthier and manage themselves better?" Dr. Switaj asked. "Because in the end, it's a utilization game."

Effective risk segmentation will decrease unnecessary office visits, while ensuring high-risk patients receive the attention they need. This not only addresses workforce shortages, but it will reduce potential barriers to care by helping providers recognize when patients need specialty referrals.

"All of this work culminates in the need to redesign primary care delivery to better meet the wants and needs of individual patients and segmented populations, leading to a more personalized care approach,” Dr. Switaj said.

He emphasized that success for the long-term strategy will require deep engagement with stakeholders and the community, informing "small tweaks" that can make "huge improvements."

"I'm a fan of setting incremental goals," Dr. Switaj said. "Identifying specific initiatives and measures that are relevant and present an actionable opportunity."