Viewpoint: Here's how to transition out of the pandemic emergency

It's time for a shift out of emergency mode into ongoing monitoring of the pandemic, Rajiv Shah, MD, president of the Rockefeller Foundation and a previous administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, argued in Politico Feb. 11.

Given the receding COVID-19 case numbers and widely available vaccines, Dr. Shah argued that it is time to break the crisis politics and management of the pandemic and create a path toward a kind of normality.

He recommended that greater access to tests, vaccines and treatment is given to all people, especially the most vulnerable groups. The government should also step up to provide resources to protect the physical safety of healthcare workers and others, including personal protective equipment and masks, as well as invest in ventilation infrastructure.

He also argued that by sharing more vaccines with the rest of the world, the U.S could help prevent a global outbreak of new deadly variants. Improved global surveillance and communication will also keep countries ahead of the curve.

Public health officials should also continue to monitor the situation to prepare for the next emergency, potentially through wastewater testing. When an emergency does strike, Dr. Shah recommended surging resources at the affected community.